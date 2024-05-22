News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 20, 2024: The surviving members of Morgan Heritage will return to the stage this August, six months after the sudden passing of their sibling and frontman, Peter ‘Peetah’ Morgan.

Morgan Heritage

The group will perform an evening of reggae music at Rumsey Playfield in historic Central Park on Saturday, August 10, 2024. This event is part of the summer concert series organized by CTBC Music Group, VP Records, and Central Park Summer Stage. The evening will be titled “Morgan Heritage Family & Friends – A Tribute to ‘Peetah’ Morgan.” The surviving members, their family, and friends will gather with New York music fans for an uplifting roots reggae music celebration, honoring the life and legacy of this talented artist.

The year 2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of the Grammy-winning group’s formation. Peetah Morgan passed away suddenly in February.

Morgan Heritage has been associated with VP Records for nearly 20 years, from 1995 to 2013, releasing nine studio albums and a ‘best of’ compilation in 2009. During these years, the group became a cornerstone of the ‘new roots’ reggae movement and a mainstay of the VP Records roster. The group has toured internationally for decades, spreading roots reggae music far and wide. Morgan Heritage holds a unique place in the reggae genre, having performed at the 1999 Special Olympics Opening Ceremonies alongside Shirley Caesar, Sugar Ray, Kirk Franklin, and Stevie Wonder. They also participated in the Vans® Warped Tour (2001 and 2002) and headlined festivals in the US, Europe, Australia, the Caribbean, and Africa.

Born and raised in Bushwick, Brooklyn, the members of Morgan Heritage have a special connection with the New York music scene, making Central Park Summer Stage a fitting location for this memorable occasion.