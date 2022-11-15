News

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has called on the THA executive to state its plans to address the rise in gun violence on the island. Morris was speaking on Monday, two days after SRP Kyle Lashley became the island’s tenth murder victim. There were seven murders in 2021.

The PNM assemblyman said the latest killing was of great concern to him.

Police said Lashley, 26, who last worked at the Crown Point Police Station, was with friends at around 7.10 pm, at Providence Road in Les Coteaux when a black Kia Cerato stopped alongside them, and two gunmen got out.

One snatched Lashley’s gold chain and then shot him several times. The men got back into the car and drove off.

Moriah police took Lashley to the Scarborough General Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Morris said: “I am deeply saddened and troubled that not only has Tobago recorded its tenth murder for the year, but in this instance, it has to do with the murder of a police officer. My sincere condolences are extended to the family, friends and colleagues of deceased officer Lashley.”

Morris added, “Now more than ever, this THA administration needs to tell us what is their plan to confront this upsurge of crime in Tobago, especially gun-related murders and shootings.”

He said he is willing to give any assistance.

“I have reached out to the Chief Secretary expressing my willingness to contribute towards our crime-fighting efforts.”

Morris and Augustine met recently to discuss crime-fighting strategies, and a date has been set for resuming talks on a whole-of-Tobago approach to dealing with crime.

“To this end we held preliminary talks, and I plan to share with the population of Tobago, in short order, some approaches I believe can have some multifaceted impact, as soon as they are finalised,” Morris said.

The Tobago Business Chamber has also expressed grave concern over the murder rate. Its chairman Martin George said on Sunday, “We are now almost at the rate of one per month. We of the Tobago Business Chamber are willing to work with the THA and TTPS to ensure a comprehensive, concrete plan is in place to secure all Tobagonians.”