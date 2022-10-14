News

MURDERED: Colin Forbes –

SADNESS gripped the close-knit community of Indian Walk, Moruga, on Thursday morning as they learned of the “senseless murder” of well-known and loved mechanic Colin Forbes, over what is being described as a fender-bender.

Forbes, 42, was reportedly stabbed about the body by four Spanish-speaking men outside a bar at Penal Rock Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

According to a police report, around 12.10 am on Thursday, Forbes was at Big Ben Bar, Penal Rock Road when he attempted to reverse his vehicle. However, his car, a blue Toyota Corolla, PBJ 9659, reportedly struck a red vehicle.

An argument ensued between Forbes and four men who began throwing bottles at Forbes.

They subsequently dealt him several stab wounds about the body before escaping in the red vehicle.

A report was made to the police and Cpl Subhag and PC Balkaran arrived on the scene and took Forbes to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1.30 am on Thursday.

No arrests have been made so far.

Villagers said Forbes, who had a run-in with the law some time ago and had served a prison sentence, had turned his life around and was committed to his four children, ages four to 13.

Garage owner Stanley Nabby, who had employed murder victim Colin Forbes, is puzzled by his killing as he speaks at Indian Walk, Moruga. – Marvin Hamilton

Garage owner Stanley Nabby, who had employed Forbes, said his killers, “took the life of a good man and robbed him of a chance to live a good life.

“He was not trying to turn his life around – he already turned his life around.”

Nabby said Forbes stood just under five feet tall and did not stand a chance against his attackers.

Harry said he was told the occupants of the red vehicle, took away Forbes’s keys, driving permit and an argument ensued. He said Forbes informed them he was a mechanic and offered to fix the car at the garage, and his keys and documents were returned.

“As he was about to leave, something happened. A second argument took place and Colin was stabbed all over his body and not a single person lifted a finger to help him. Not even the guy who was with him, I guess because he and Colin were outnumbered and the other men had weapons.”

Nabby recalled when Forbes came out of prison, “he spoke to me and said he did not want to go that way again.

“He wanted to turn around his life. While he was in prison he earned certificates in woodworking and as a mechanic. He was going good. He would come here when the garage opened around 11 am and leave all 10, 11 o’clock in the night. He would go straight home and return next morning to start all over again, because we always have a lot of work here.“

Nabby’s son Joel added, “He was real helpful. He was always taking care of his children. He was committed to his family and his job. What happened to him is really sad.

“I did not see him on Wednesday and when I got up after midnight I decided to call him to see if his car shut down somewhere. As soon as I picked up my phone to call, his number showed up on my screen. Someone was calling to tell me he was killed.”

Officers from the Penal CID and Homicide Region 111 are continuing investigations.