The Mother of a sixteen-year-old who was shot dead at Faux A Chaud, Castries, on Saturday is mourning the teenager’s death and the arrest by the police of the deceased’s older sister in connection with the fatal shooting.

The Mother, Lisa George, said that based on the information she received, the fatal shooting was an accident.

Lisa George – Mother of deceased

“They were playing with a gun. When I went to where the incident took place I saw my daughter dead with a gunshot wound to the head. I didn’t know what to do, what to say,” George told St Lucia Times.

She explained that her deceased daughter, Miguela Joseph, turned sixteen on October 9 and was a form four student of the Corinth Secondary School.

The Mother described the teenager as a cheerful young woman who loved dancing and singing.

Headline photo: Miguela Joseph – Deceased

