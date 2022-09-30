Mother, son charged for ‘gun found under couch in house’ they occupied
File photo of a 9mm pistol and ammunition.
Operation Relentless II continues to reap success in Westmoreland, the police have stated.
In a release on Thursday, the police said a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition is the latest illegal firearm to be added to the list of seizures since the start of the operation.
A man and his mother have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.
They are:
o Rasi Hyde, 27, of White Hall, Negril in the parish.
o Annette Plummer, 43, of the same address.
The police said an operation was carried out on Nampriel Road in Negril on Wednesday, September 28 between 8pm and 11:05 pm.
During the operation, the police searched a house that was occupied by the mother and her son, and reportedly found the illegal firearm hidden under a couch.
The two were charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Their court date has not yet been finalised.
