The SAINT model army was among the Jamaicans dominating the just-ended New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Sprint legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah were also in the city that never sleeps, on the runway for Puma by June Ambrose.

The in-demand catwalkers from Saint, however, racked up a formidable slate of runway appearances for the most influential fashion houses that previewed their Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collections across multiple locations.

Led by resurgent Jamaican supermodel Kai Newman whose impeccable bookings included walking for Tom Ford, Tory Burch, Altuzarra, Marni as well as Vogue World, AmericanVogue’s 130-year-anniversary runway showcase, the SAINT squad comprised of Tomiwa, Wayne Booth, Winston Lawrence, Jamie Melbourne and Naki Depass.

Jetting in from Paris, SAINT’s Nigerian supermodel-in-the-making Tomiwa, making her second trip stateside for NYFW, clocked runway time for Ulla Johnson, Theory and Gabriela Hearst.

For Hearst’s show at Brooklyn Navy Yards, the African beauty wore Look #4 in a gold leather tuxedo pantsuit.

The New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman raved Hearst’s new collection “was pretty terrific…big gold staples lined the edges of tailored pantsuits and long gold dusters topped simple tank dresses.”

In the case of Jamaican-raised, United States resident fashion designer Edvin Thompson, winner of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s American Emerging Designer of the Year Award 2021, who presented his runway show this past Wednesday which featured Portland-born SAINT Lawrence, Voguehailed it as being “a tightly edited and focused collection loaded with budding signatures (for which), Thompson confirmed that for him, there is no such thing as a sophomore slump.”

Lawrence showed up too, on the catwalks for menswear designer Nicholas Raefski and Italian luxury brand Marni which crisscrossed the Atlantic to debut its upcoming collection under the Manhattan Bridge.

At Spring Studios in Tribeca, SAINT’s 60-year-old male stunner Jamie Melbourne defied ageist constructs with a runway appearance for the men’s and womenswear brand Deveaux’s 41-piece collection reveal.

SAINT top model Wayne Booth made it a triple with her catwalk turns for Christian Cowan, Marrisa Wilson and Aliette. Meanwhile, Brooklyn resident Naki Depass who is the face of Tibi’s current Fall/Winter 2022 global advertising campaign, showed up on the catwalk in two separate looks for the brand’s new collection.

Sprint legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah hit the runway walking for Puma’s Futrograde 76-piece collection by Antiguan-American stylist and the brand’s creative director June Ambrose (inset). (Photos: Hypebeast)

Then, Bolt and Thompson-Herah decked out in Puma’s Futrograde threads – designed by Antigua-born American celebrity stylist and creative director June Ambrose – hit the runway in a collection of old classics reworked for Ambrose’s debut as Puma’s Creative Director. The ‘Forever Faster’ collection was revealed at Cipriani’s Great Hall in Manhattan.

For SAINT CEO Deiwght Peters, their collective brilliant start for this season’s Fashion Month will shift to London, then Milan and end in Paris.

He shared “New York’s always been great to SAINT, and I’m proud of Kai’s triumphant return to NYFW, and how exceptionally well all the models did, it was blessings upon blessings.”