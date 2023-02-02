Motorcyclist dies in Fontabelle collision with car Loop Barbados
Motorcyclist dies in Fontabelle collision with car
A motorcyclist has died after colliding into a motor car along Fontabelle Road, St Michael.
According to police spokesman acting inspector Rodney Inniss, the collision occurred around 6:35 pm today, Wednesday, February 1.
The rider, who is a 28-year-old male, died on the spot.
Investigations are ongoing.