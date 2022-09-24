The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) rushed a motorcyclist to the OKEU Hospital on Friday after his motorcycle collided with a motorcar.
The Gros Islet fire station responded with an ambulance and fire truck after receiving a call for assistance at 4:31 pm.
The responders reported that the motorcyclist was stable when they transported him to the hospital.
There are no further details at present.
Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.
