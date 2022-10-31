– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Crash Fire Hall in Vieux Fort transported a motorcyclist to St Jude Hospital on Sunday night after a road accident in Laborie.

At about 7:34 pm, the emergency crew received a call for assistance regarding a collision involving a motor vehicle and a motorbike.

The responders found that the motorcyclist had sustained multiple injuries but was ‘fully alert’.

They treated his injuries before transporting him to the hospital.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Stock image

