Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Sunday, November 27
Motorcyclist killed in crash on main road in St Elizabeth
VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field
Popular St James taxi operator reported missing
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup
Charly Black brings holiday vibes to St Ann roadshow
Cop in custody after two men shot dead at party in Clarendon
Agrodolce squash hits sweet, sour notes as Thanksgiving side
Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Marvin McLaughlin of Slipe district in St Elizabeth was killed in a vehicular crash on the Aberdeen main road in the parish on Friday, November 25.
Reports from the Siloah Police are that at about 11:00 pm, McLaughlin was driving his Chopper motorcycle in a southerly direction along the roadway when he collided with a Honda CRV motor car that was traveling in the opposite direction.
He was assisted to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the motor car was warned for prosecution. The Siloah police are investigating.
More From
Paulette Simpson, the UK-based JN Group executive, has been ranked among Britain’s top 10 most influential people of African or Caribbean heritage.
She was ranked number eight on the Powerlist 2023
Land, air and sea effort, said JCF on their social media page
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that ignited the team’s World Cup chances.
Messi took a touch from A
The parliamentary caucus of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is being taken to task by Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), for voting against extendin
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.
Mbappe put France ahe
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament.
Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in t