The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Alert Update: Flash flood watch escalated to warning

Weather report: Tropical wave to affect island tonight

House destroyed by fire at Date Hill, St Peter

Destruction not out the question: 733 scripts in government’s hands

Minister not submitting her resignation over pre-test mess up

Minister McConney takes responsibility: ‘The buck stops with me’

Minister of Education to speak on IDB pre-test issue

Education Ministry to establish ethics review committee

Traffic Alert: Collision in Wildey

RX Pro Vintage Masters take sole lead in OBL-FIT

1 hrs ago

The island-wide fladh flood warning has been discontinued however the persistent rains over the past days have damaged one roadway to the point that urgent, emergency work has to be conducted by the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources.

The Government Information Service has issued a notice to motorists travelling along the undulating Seaview Road with numerous potholes, between the St Thomas Parish Church and Limegrove Lifestyle Centre in Holetown, as sections of Seaview Road have further deteriorated due to heavy rains. Motorists are advised to proceed with extreme caution or avoid the artery in and out of Holetown.

A team from the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources is currently on location, and motorists are being told once the weather permits, they will reinstate the affected portions of Seaview Road.

11 Best Mental Health tips – We all have our limits

Motorists cautioned: Rains further damage Seaview Road, MTW on scene

Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts

193rd in the World! Bajan triathlete Wright wins gold in Jordan

Matthew Wright makes history

House destroyed by fire at Date Hill, St Peter

A fire at Date Tree Hill, St Peter has destroyed the home of 69-year-old Isuma Corbin.

The two bedroom, timber and wall house owned by Corbin was engulfed in flames around 9:30 am, today, Sun

Fenty Beauty drops minis for changing seasons

Rihanna debuts Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation minis

Alert Update: Flash flood watch escalated to warning

Convection around Barbados enhanced

Incoming UWI undergraduates to learn a foreign language

The Foreign Language Policy is being implemented on a phased, faculty-by-faculty and campus-by-campus basis

Cayman Islands looks at dynamic taxation to lower flight costs

Dynamic taxes suggested as possible solution to reduce cost of regional travel

