The island-wide fladh flood warning has been discontinued however the persistent rains over the past days have damaged one roadway to the point that urgent, emergency work has to be conducted by the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources.

The Government Information Service has issued a notice to motorists travelling along the undulating Seaview Road with numerous potholes, between the St Thomas Parish Church and Limegrove Lifestyle Centre in Holetown, as sections of Seaview Road have further deteriorated due to heavy rains. Motorists are advised to proceed with extreme caution or avoid the artery in and out of Holetown.

A team from the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources is currently on location, and motorists are being told once the weather permits, they will reinstate the affected portions of Seaview Road.