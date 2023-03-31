Geriatric Hospital staff want more health fairs, stress relievers
More connections between Barbados and Dominica with InterCaribbean
Validity of old national ID card extended
Legislation coming to get rid of cow itch spread
Motorists travelling along Highway 7 to exercise caution
Vauxhall Primary School to be named after Shirley Chisholm
Chapel Street reverts to two-way
BOA honours sporting trailblazers
Crews will be carrying out urgent leak detection exercise along south coast
11 hrs ago
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is advising motorists travelling along Maxwell Main Road and Top Rock Roundabout between 9 pm and midnight today, Thursday March 30, to exercise extreme caution.
BWA announced this afternoon that their technicians will be carrying out urgent leak detection activities on foot along Highway 7.
“Motorists travelling along Maxwell Main Road to Top Rock Roundabout are advised to traverse these areas with the utmost caution to maintain the safety of the BWA personnel on duty,” the notice said.
BWA vehicles with flashing lights will accompany the technicians who will be conducting their duties on foot.
More From
Royal Caribbean International is seeking local Caribbean artists to create art installations on their new ship, Icon of the Seas.
The Royal Caribbean Artist Discovery Program spotlights up-and
Members of the first Barbados team to attend the CAC Games were recognised for their efforts
A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, the first-ever c
Staff Appreciation day and Health and Wellness Fair at Beckles Road a hit
Amendment to force the hand of negligent land owners