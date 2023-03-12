On Friday, March 10, the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron received the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, during her visit to Paris.

The two leaders welcomed the increasingly strong friendship and partnership between the countries which share the ambition of seeing a fairer international system that addresses the finance needs of developing countries and vulnerable people and which invests collectively in a just ecological transition worldwide.

Recent months have seen a joint event; during COP27, a first French ministerial visit to Barbados, and this visit to Paris by the Prime Minister.

The President and Prime Minister discussed the preparation of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, planned for June 22 and 23 in Paris. They agreed to continue their close cooperation to prepare this decisive Summit, which seeks to lay the foundations of a more responsive, just and inclusive international financial system.

The two leaders underlined the importance of this event for the bringing together of views across continents, including diverse actors from civil society and the private sectors, and for building a new pact on tangible solutions that will finance the fight against poverty and inequalities and for the climate transition.

The President and Prime Minister discussed the first promising proposed solution, which builds on solutions both initiated by France and advanced by the G20 in recent years and the ambitious and innovative proposals of the Bridgetown Initiative, led by Barbados.

The aim is to address urgent liquidity needs through the greater sharing of IMF Special Drawing Rights, enlarged access to rapid credit facilities, more sustainable debt treatment, generation of the investment needed for greater economic and social resilience and the just transition to a low carbon world.

The two leaders strongly support a substantial increase in lending by the World Bank and other multilateral development banks, a far greater direction of private capital to developing countries, through new instruments and debt sustainability rules that better fit the global realities of the 21st century.

Separately, the two leaders reiterated the importance of removing obstacles to, and strengthening the regional integration of the French communities in the Caribbean – Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint Martin and Saint Barth?lemy – contributing to the whole region’s development.