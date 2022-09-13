Mount Gay Distilleries has launched the newest limited-edition expression in its Master Blender Collection, The Madeira Cask.

For this year’s release, which is limited to 2, 706 bottles worldwide, Master Blender Trudiann Branker looked to Madeira, the beautiful Portuguese island off the coast of Morocco, which has made an iconic fortified wine for more than 300 years. Using only column distilled rums, she placed the liquid in seasoned Madeira wine casks six years ago, carefully observing how the rum aged over time.

She noted, “I was inspired by Madeira’s rich history and expertise of aging wine. When we placed the column distilled rum in these beautiful barrels six years ago I had a patient curiosity knowing that one day the liquid from these barrels would bring an entirely new flavour profile to our distinct rum. What developed truly pushed my palate beyond what I thought Mount Gay rum could do and I’m proud to release Madeira Cask as this year’s Master Blender Collection.

Branker worked closely with her Research & Development team on this expression and stated, “We revisited the Madeira wine casks which had been filled in 2015 and found that the aging column distilled liquid had an incredible flavour profile and immediately knew it was destined to be the next iteration of the Master Blender Collection.

“A step away from Mount Gay’s traditional blend of column and pot still rums, the liquid presented a beautifully complex profile not often found in column distilled rums. We continued to monitor the liquid’s aroma and flavour profile, waiting for the perfect moment to remove it from the barrels and bottle it.”

She added that the result is a velvety and generous blend that unfolds with every sip, “At first sight, the liquid has deep golden hues, and upon opening, the nose showcases pear, oak, grapefruit, vanilla and butterscotch.

“On the palate, the bold column distilled rum is married with the subtlety of Madeira wine notes from the barrel, including honey, grapes, pear, citrus rind and dried fruit. This rum evolves over time, revealing layers of flavour over the course of a tasting journey.”

Originally created as a celebration of the company’s heritage and expertise in rum making, the Master Blender Collection is released annually to showcase Mount Gay’s knowledge and passion for innovation.

The limited-edition series debuted in 2018 with the release of XO: The Peat Smoke Expression, created by former Master Blender Allen Smith. Since 2019, when Branker took over as Master Blender, award-winning expressions Pot Still Rum, The Port Cask Expression and Andean Oak Cask have been released.

The Master Blender Collection: The Madeira Cask Expression, which is best enjoyed neat, is bottled at 55 per cent ABV and is non-chill filtered in order to preserve its rich aromas and natural colour. This expression is available at the Mount Gay Visitor Center and select premium retailers in 700ml sizes.