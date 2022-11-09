The residents in the St Michael East constituency are being significantly affected by the current spate of gun violence.

Member of Parliament for St Michael East Trevor Prescod said, “There are too many lives, people known to all of us; every day, every day murder using all different types of weapons – guns, knife, everything.

“There is too much tension across this society.”

He said that he can see the impact on his constituents and others in various parishes. “People can’t enjoy themselves. When you see 5 and 6 o’clock on a evening, everybody in them houses already shut up.”

He told Loop News, besides those, there are some who do not understand what is going on around them and an indifferent few. “Even in the midst of war they can party. So we have some like that in this society at present, in the midst of war they are people who can party and don’t worry about these things. But if you are a responsible person and you got your children and you got your family, your friends and most of all your brothers and sisters, but we are seeing who are the ones doing these things and we’re seeing who are the ones that are the victims and they are brothers.

“This is brother fighting against brother. Brother murdering brother as though nothing is wrong with that.”

Prescod said, “this is the general feeling all across the community and I don’t believe it is restricted to any political boundaries. This is a problem that we are facing especially in urban Barbados.”

Flooded with phone calls last night because he knew the victim “very well”, the MP sound very deflated with the current situation and he said, “it’s not easy,” and urged, “Trust me, I know how I feel at this point. Normally, I would not even want to answer a question of this kind and immediately after what I have heard, cause I have not seen, but I have heard and seen the clippings, and I believe that I had to respond to you.” He said, “rather than just see this as news, this is an opportunity for all to work together.”

He said on behalf of himself and his worried constituents who call and express themselves and their fears, “We really would like it to stop”.

Just before 7pm last night, November 8, there was a shooting at My Lord’s Hill and police responded. Two men were injured and one passed away at the hospital while receiving medical attention. He was 39-year-old Odwin Grannum of Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill.

Over the weekend in The City, on Sunday there were two murders recorded. One gunshot victim died in the Granville Williams Bus Terminal in Fairchild Street after 10pm, while in the morning, in his hometown of Greenfield, 22-year-old national footballer Kobe Shepherd was gunned down.