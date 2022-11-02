Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News

The country’s 63 Members of Parliament (MPs) have each been allocated $21 million for a total of $1.32 billion to undertake the traditional Christmas work programme in their various constituencies.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. He noted that the amount was more than the $16 million allocated for the work programme in 2021.

The bulk of the money, $10 million, has been allocated for road repairs, $5 million is set aside for de-bushing which must be carried out along a thoroughfare, $5 million for garbage collection, and $1 million for drain cleaning.

MPs have the option of reallocating funds and can spend up to $15 million for road repairs.

Two state agencies – the National Works Agency and the National Solid Waste Management Authority – will manage the programme.

While de-bushing, drain cleaning and the collection of garbage must be completed before Christmas, road works could go into early 2023, Holness said.

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR