The country’s 63 Members of Parliament (MPs) have each been allocated $21 million for a total of $1.32 billion to undertake the traditional Christmas work programme in their various constituencies.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. He noted that the amount was more than the $16 million allocated for the work programme in 2021.

The bulk of the money, $10 million, has been allocated for road repairs, $5 million is set aside for de-bushing which must be carried out along a thoroughfare, $5 million for garbage collection, and $1 million for drain cleaning.

MPs have the option of reallocating funds and can spend up to $15 million for road repairs.

Two state agencies – the National Works Agency and the National Solid Waste Management Authority – will manage the programme.

While de-bushing, drain cleaning and the collection of garbage must be completed before Christmas, road works could go into early 2023, Holness said.