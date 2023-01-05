Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Chelsea sign Badiashile from Monaco

Robert Chin, brother of J’can politician, charged after NMIA drug bust

Carib Cement reducing CO2 emissions through new eco-friendly line

National gives Sunshine Girls $10m for Netball World Cup

US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks

Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID-19 spreads

Former cop charged with murder; held after relocating to Canada

18-year-old mother and child from Waltham reported missing

Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

Gov’t to launch campaign for schoolchildren on illegal gun use, PM

Thursday Jan 05

29?C
Jamaica News

Drugs with estimated value of over $90m seized

Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Narcotics Division has now formally charged 56-year-old Robert Chin of Mona in Kingston 6, in relation to the seizure of 12 kilograms of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Monday, January 2.

Reports are that at about 7am, Chin was attempting to board a departing flight to the United States of America but managed to evade arrest after anomalies were detected on a suitcase assigned to him.

A search of the luggage was conducted and the illicit drug with an estimated street value of US$600,000 was found. Chin was later arrested at about 6:30pm, the same day.

Chin has been charged with the following offences:

possession of cocaine;dealing in cocaine;attempting to export cocaine; andconspiracy to export cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, January 6.

On Wednesday, his brother, Member of Parliament (MP) for North West Manchester, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Mikael Phillips distanced himself from the arrest of his half-brother in connection to the major cocaine bust.

“The issue is unrelated to me, and therefore I am and remain unconnected to it,” Phillips stated.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Chelsea sign Badiashile from Monaco

Jamaica News

Robert Chin, brother of J’can politician, charged after NMIA drug bust

Business

Carib Cement reducing CO2 emissions through new eco-friendly line

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR