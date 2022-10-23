BIOGRAPHY OF THERESA GEORGE-DUBLIN – 1922-2022

Therese Theresa Georges-Dublin affectionately known as “mama” and “grandma” was born on October 23, 1922, in Victoria in the district of St. Patrick in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Her parents were Mr. Ander Georges and Mrs. Rosetta Mary-Anne Georges. She was blessed to have four siblings – Ionie Georges, Adrian Georges, Pauline Georges and Eliza Georges.

Mama was educated at the Victoria Government School where she was successful in passing 3 seventh standard exams.

In school, her favorite subject was mathematics, and to this day she can mentally solve simple mathematical problems.

After completing school, Mama moved from her village, Delices, to Roseau, the capital, where she worked as a store clerk.

In her twenties, she migrated to Antigua, where she met and wedded Samuel Dublin, and their union yielded eight (8) children.

Mama is a devout Seventh-day Adventist and a member of the Cedar Grove SDA Church which she faithfully attended until 2020 when churches went on lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has been a Seventh-day Adventist for over 75 years.

In addition to assisting her husband on the family farm, Theresa’s greatest commitment was to rear her children nurturing them in the fear and admonition of the Lord. She instilled in them love for God, respect for authority, the dignity of hard work, and the value of education.

Her impact on the Antiguan society can be seen through her children and grandchildren, all of whom are making invaluable contribution to the nation, in sectors such as law, law enforcement, education, aviation, information technology, accounting, health, and the hospitality industry.

Mama is blessed with a magnificent memory and has committed to memory many bible passages, especially Psalm 121 which brings her much comfort now that she is unable to read the bible, due to declining vision.

She also enjoys singing her favourite song “O happy Day that fixed my choice” as well as reciting her favorite poem “the Village Black Smith”.

She attributes her long life to faith in God, a healthy lifestyle and being a blessing others.

