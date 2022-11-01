Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Close to eight motor vehicles damaged, several injured

56 minutes ago

A team of police officers is now at the intersection of Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew where there was a series of collisions with several motor vehicles.

Reports are that approximately eight motorcars were involved in the crash.

Several people have been taken to medical facilities after suffering injuries, none of which are considered life-threatening.

Reports are that at about 7 am, a minibus slammed into the back of one vehicle and it caused a chain reaction and a series of other crashes close to the busy intersection.

The incident has caused a traffic pile-up.

