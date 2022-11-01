Sagicor Select Funds register gains on Monday
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Businesses and consumers want gov’t to tackle key issues
WATCH: Multiple-vehicle collision on Constant Spring Road
58-y-o man arrested after reportedly carrying out gun attack on vendor
Shenseea, Sizzla, and Kes the Band deliver in Dominica
Williams promotes class devotions instead of ‘mass way’ at Oberlin
Men encouraged to look for early signs of breast cancer
Young pig farmer dreams of state-of-the-art facility
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A team of police officers is now at the intersection of Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue in St Andrew where there was a series of collisions with several motor vehicles.
Reports are that approximately eight motorcars were involved in the crash.
Several people have been taken to medical facilities after suffering injuries, none of which are considered life-threatening.
Reports are that at about 7 am, a minibus slammed into the back of one vehicle and it caused a chain reaction and a series of other crashes close to the busy intersection.
The incident has caused a traffic pile-up.
More From
A man has been charged with burglary and larceny in relation to an incident that occurred in Carty Town, Bunkers Hill in Clarendon.
He is 20-year-old Rasheed Hurd, otherwise called ‘Cow’, of Reckfo
An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 16-year-old Lishawn Dixon, a student of Corn Piece, Clarks Town in Trelawny, who has been missing since Friday, October 28.
She is of brown
Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Monday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 1, in sections of at least 10 parishes.
The light and power com
Development modified to accommodate hotel units only
Met Service says tropical storm watch still in effect for island
A British national has been charged with rape after he allegedly made his way into a woman’s hotel room in Hanover and had sexual intercourse with her against her will on Tuesday, October 25.
The a