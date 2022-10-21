Andrea Daniel just wants to see her daughter Ameera Khan return home safely.

The 15-year-old has been missing since Monday, October 17, and was last seen wearing her school uniform. She did not attend school on Monday.

Speaking to Loop News tonight as she goes into her fourth night of worrying about her baby girl, Daniel said she just wants her daughter home. She said, “Tell her she doesn’t have to be scared. You don’t have to be afraid. Just come home.”

Daniel said she is very concerned at this point because her daughter does not venture out unaccompanied by her. “She said she does not go to friends’ houses nor do her friends come here. That’s what’s so puzzling. Who would she go by?” she softly said.

Daniel filed a missing person’s report on Monday at the District A Police Station. Police confirmed such to Loop as well today.

Description:

Ameera Khan is petite, has a brown complexion and curly hair. She has medium-sized eyes and no tattoos. She has three piercings in one ear and two in the next.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ameer Khan is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

Ameera Khan