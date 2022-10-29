News

Crime scene investigators collect evidence after a shooting incident at the Tunapuna Public Cemetery, resulted in the deaths of siblings, Elvi Hernandez 28 and Nirmal Rambaran 18,

Tunapuna Public Cemetery, Tunapuna. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Three murders between Friday night and Saturday have brought this country’s murder toll to 501.

Roger Charles was shot and killed in Enterprise, Chaguanas, Friday night. A police report said the 26-year-old victim’s body was found at Crown Trace in a track with gunshot wounds.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.

On Saturday morning, Northern Division police responded to a report and found the bodies of two men in the Tunapuna public cemetery. Brothers Elvis Hernandez, 28, and Nirmal Rambaran, 18, were said to be from Prescott Lane, Tunapuna. Homicide Bureau Region II police also visited the scene. Investigations are ongoing.