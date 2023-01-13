News

Two separate murders in Las Lomas and St Augustine have raised the toll to 20 for the year.

In the first incident, an unidentified man was found dead in Mahica, Las Lomas.

Sources told Newsday that the man was found at about 10 am. He bore what seemed to be chop wounds about the head and body.

The second incident occurred at around 4 pm.

Police told Newsday that Jason Anthony Cudjoe, a 46-year-old man of Ridgewood, St Augustine, was plying his car for hire when four armed men got out of a Nissan Tiida and shot him multiple times before escaping.

Police are still searching for a motive as he was not known to them or known to be affiliated with gang activity.