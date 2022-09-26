A man and a woman were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Thursday, September 15.

They are 27-year-old Romario McKenzie, otherwise called ‘Dads’, a music producer; and 24-yearold Alicia Allwood, otherwise called ‘Poochie’, both of Mansfield Avenue, Homestead in Spanish Town.

Reports are that about 4:45 pm, a police team was in the community when they saw a man sitting beside the roadway. The man had a red object in his hand and there was woman beside him.

The man reportedly got up and went into a yard immediately upon seeing the police, and was followed by the woman.

The man’s actions aroused the suspicions of the police team, and he was pursued.

When accosted, the man was reportedly found attempting to hide the red object.

When the object was retrieved, it was found to be a Browning 9mm pistol.

A drink bottle was also found with four 9mm rounds of ammunition in cornmeal.

Allwood and McKenzie were arrested and later charged after a question-and-answer interview.

Their court date is being finalised.