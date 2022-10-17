Thirty-four-year-old Dwight Johnson, otherwise called ‘Vibes Machine’, a music producer of Lime Tree Grove in Spanish Town, St Catherine, is scheduled to face the court following an incident at his home on Saturday, October 15.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 2pm, law enforcers were on patrol, during which they conducted a search of a premises in the area.

During a search of Johnson’s dwelling, a 5.56 cartridge and two 9mm cartridges were reportedly found.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and later charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.