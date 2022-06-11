Music producer, ‘Shab Don’ charged in connection with triple murder
Music Producer, Linval Thompson, otherwise called ‘Shab Don’
Music Producer Linval Thompson, otherwise called ‘Shab Don’, has been charged with three counts of murder by the Major Investigations Division.
Jamaica Constabulary Force in a post on its social media page on Saturday said the producer was positively identified in an identification parade.
The police report that Thompson was taken into custody by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force following an operation in St Catherine South on June 3 after he was identified as a person of interest in the triple murder, which occurred in Rose Heights, St James on May 25.
