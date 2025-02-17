News Americas, New York, NY, February 17, 2025: The Caribbean island of Mustique has once again become the retreat of choice for British royalty, as Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their family, reportedly are vacationing there.

What You Should Know About Mustique

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mustique, Britannia Bay, elevated view.

Mustique is a private island in the Caribbean, part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, known for its exclusivity and luxurious privacy. The royal couple, along with their children, reportedly took a flight to Saint Lucia via BA, before transferring via private jet to the island. Mustique has long been a favorite among celebrities, business tycoons, and royalty due to its strict security measures and prohibition on journalists and photographers.

Who Owns Mustique?

View of Mustique. (Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The island is privately owned by the Mustique Company, which manages its 1,400-acre expanse, ensuring its reputation as a secluded paradise. There is only one hotel, the Cotton House, and visitors must either own a villa or be invited to stay in one of its 120 private villas.

Mustique’s Exclusive Features

Beaches : Pristine white-sand beaches like Macaroni Beach, Pasture Bay Beach, and Endeavour Bay Beach

: Pristine white-sand beaches like Macaroni Beach, Pasture Bay Beach, and Endeavour Bay Beach Luxury Villas : High-end, fully staffed villas available for rent

: High-end, fully staffed villas available for rent Outdoor Activities : Tennis, scuba diving, sailing, horseback riding, hiking, and spa services

: Tennis, scuba diving, sailing, horseback riding, hiking, and spa services Dining & Nightlife: Popular spots include Basil’s Bar, The Veranda, and Firefly

A Haven for Privacy & Security

Mustique, Gingerbread Houses. (Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Strict security patrols by land, sea, and air

No journalists or photographers allowed on the island

1,000-yard fishing exclusion zone surrounding the island

Advanced passenger information requirements for visitors

How to Get to Mustique

Private flights are common, but commercial flights land in Saint Vincent, followed by a ferry ride on the M/V Endeavour

Planes cannot land after sunset, further limiting access

Why Mustique?

Mustique’s “barefoot luxury” and “house party” atmosphere make it an ideal retreat for high-profile individuals seeking privacy. With Kate Middleton’s recent cancer recovery, this trip allows her to unwind away from public scrutiny.

While royal watchers may have hoped for her return to the red carpet, this secluded getaway proves that privacy and relaxation are still a top priority for the Princess of Wales.