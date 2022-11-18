The National Junior Squash Titles were decided at the National Lotteries Authority Squash Centre at Paul’s Avenue here in Kingstown last Saturday.

In the Boys Under-13 Final, Darius Humphrey defeated Savante Parmore 11-8, 11-3, 11-9; and Raejon Dover beat De Quan Garrick 11-3, 11-9, 12-10 in the 3rd Place Play-off.

Jaydon Williams clinched the Boys Under-17 Title bating Jayden George 10-12, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in the Final, and Deron Lewis defeated O’Neil Sprott 11-0, 1104, 11-6 to win 3rd Place.

Nadira Morgan won the Girls Under-17 Title with a 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 win over Ciara George in the Final. The 3rd place was won by Caeli George who defeated Amiyah Bascombe 11-3, 11-8, 11-6.

Amiyah Bascome emerged as the Most Improved player in the Girls Championship. The Most Improved Award in the Boys Competition went to Savante Padmore.