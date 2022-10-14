Several critical matters of national importance concerning crime, irregular migration, policing and border control were tabled at the most recent National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Tuesday, 4 October 2022.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Derek Byrne briefed the Council on the current status of criminal and drug related activities, including recent firearm incidents on Grand Cayman and drug abuse in Cayman Brac. He ended with a progress report on how these issues are being handled and future plans to tackle law breaking throughout all three islands. Cayman Islands Coast Guard Commander Robert Scotland, on behalf of Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr Kurt Walton also presented on policing and security, as well as the procurement of new equipment that will aid officers at vehicular checkpoints.

The Council also heard a number of border control matters, including a presentation by Cdr Robert Scotland on maritime domain awareness and coastal surveillance. Mr Bruce Smith, Senior Deputy Director of Customs and Border Control also briefed the Council on the management of irregular migrants to the Cayman Islands and the asylum process.Port Authority Director Mr Paul Hurlston and the Acting Manager of Cruise Ops and Security Mr Roylee Moore spoke to the results of the July International Ship and Port Facility Code Inspection and the Authority’s action plan to address areas that require further enhancement.

His Excellency the Governor Mr Martyn Roper, who also serves as Chair for the NSC, stated he was pleased with the meeting outcomes. “The NSC’s role, which it performs well, is to assess and update the high level security risks facing this jurisdiction. I am grateful for its collaborative approach”, he ended.

(Source: CI GOVT)

More about the National Security Council

The National Security Council is established under section 58 of the Cayman Islands Constitution Order (as amended).

National Security Council members are as follows: His Excellency the Governor Mr. Martyn Roper, OBE (Chair); Hon. G. Wayne Panton, Premier; Hon. Franz Manderson, Deputy Governor; Hon. Sabrina Turner, Minister; Hon. Andre Ebanks, Minister; Hon. Samuel Bulgin QC, Attorney General; Hon. Roy McTaggart, Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police; Mr. Ian Pairaudeau,, civil society representative; and Mr. Christopher Philips,civil society representative.