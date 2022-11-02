Thomas-PRO

Topic: National Street Lighting Project affect traffic flow on Friars Hill Road

Antigua and Barbuda… The Government of Antigua and Barbuda National Street Lighting Project now underway to upgrade the existing street lighting infrastructure in the twin island state and has turned the focus Friars Hill Road.

The flow of traffic is now being affected on a section of Friars Hill Road from Caribbean Union Bank to the West Indies Oil Pond.

As a result of reduced width lane, road users are urged to proceed with cation.

The street lighting project engineers have said that work in Lot 1 (phase one) on of Sir George Walter Highway progressed according to schedule and attention will now be placed on Lot 2 (Phase two) for the construction of concrete bases along the edges of Friars Hill Road.

A total of seventy-five (75) concrete bases will be constructed along the edges of the highway. EdCon, has been awarded the contract for the Lot 2 works.

Technical support is being provided by the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) Electricity Business Unit.

The Project Implementation Management Unit (PIMU) is responsible for day-to-day oversight.

Shawn Thomas is the Public Relations Officer for the Project Implementation Management Unit PIMU.

“The rehabilitation work forms part of the government’s plan to modernize the lighting infrastructure as part of national road safety efforts.” Thomas said.

“The long-term strategy of the national street lighting project is to optimize street lights, improving road safety efforts and ensure acceptable lighting for road users while at the same time, reduce energy consumption and the carbon foot print in the twin island state.” Thomas added.

The life of the new light sources is approximately twenty years.

However, there will be periodic upgrades and maintenance work as technology advances.” The PIMU Public Relations Officer concluded.

Lot 2 of the project is earmarked to run for a minimum of six weeks and will affect the flow of traffic on different sections of Friars Hill Road as street lighting work continues along the stretch of the highway.

Ongoing Road Work———————————————————————————————————–

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda Second Road Infrastructure rehabilitation Project is ongoing with road work underway on Valley Road North, Sir Sydney Walling Highway and Old Parham Road.

The traffic lights at Independence Ave will remain in flashing state in an effort ease congestion as a result on ongoing works on Old Parham Road.

For additional information please contact the PIMU via email: [email protected] or call us: 562-9174/6 or 562-7782

