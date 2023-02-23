Scores of Farmers in North Leeward turned out yesterday for the launch of the National Volcano Relief Labour Assistance Program.

The Program, launched at the Troumaca Government School is another component in efforts to recover from the volcanic eruption of April 2021.

It is an initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture, the SVG Red Cross and the Church of Jesus of the Latter Day Saints.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar in his address said farmers in North Leeward will receive Water Tanks as part of the project

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/WATER-TANKS.mp3

Meanwhile … Delivering the feature address, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke of the wealth generated in the country over the years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/SVG-WEALTH.mp3