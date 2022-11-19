LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, Lonnie Walker added 17 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Detroit Pistons 128-121 in the NBA on Friday night to win consecutive games for only the second time this season.

LeBron James missed his third straight game with a left groin strain for the Lakers, unable to return even after his struggling team had the previous four days off. His teammates still earned Los Angeles’ fourth victory of a rough season with a second-half surge catalyzed by Austin Reaves, who scored 11 of his 16 points after halftime, and finished off by Davis’ 16 points in the fourth quarter.

“I’d be glad if I had zero points and we won,” Davis said. “We’ve got to put a string of wins together to get back in this thing, but take it one game at a time.”

After dropping 37 on the Nets, Davis had his second consecutive prolific game in James’ absence, even going 18 of 21 from the free throw line. Davis has back-to-back 30-point games for the first time since last Feb. 2-3.

Russell Westbrook had 10 points and 12 assists for the Lakers, who had lost five straight before back-to-back victories over Brooklyn and Detroit.

Alec Burks scored 23 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 for the Pistons, who have lost six straight. Killian Hayes had 18 before fouling out as Detroit dropped back-to-back games in Los Angeles to open a six-game road trip.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid reacts. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum).

76ERS 110 BUCKS 102

Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102.

Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second half after 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey left just before halftime with a left foot injury.

Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before rolling his ankle while driving to the basket against Jevon Carter. Philadelphia said he will have an MRI Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points and 14 rebounds, however, his struggles from the free-throw line — he went 4 of 15 — were amplified with each attempt in the second half by a raucous Philadelphia crowd.

He was so frustrated by his performance, that after the game he went back onto the court to practice free throws and got into an argument with an arena worker who was preparing to do some work on the basket. Antetokounmpo shoved the worker’s ladder across the court in disgust.

JAZZ 134, SUNS 133

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 38 points, including an improbable turnaround jumper to beat the shot clock with 38.5 seconds left, and Utah beat Phoenix.

In a wildly entertaining offensive shootout, Utah’s defense made the difference down the stretch. The Suns shot 58.2% through three quarters but went 10 for 27 in the fourth period and turned the ball over in the final minute.

After scoring 45 points through three quarters, Suns star Devin Booker had just two free throws in the final quarter and an inconsequential bank shot at the buzzer to finish with 49.

Markkanen has had five 30-point games this season and scored his 38 points on just 18 field-goal attempts.

Booker marked his 19th game with at least 40 points but couldn’t get the ball or many good looks at the end. He also has 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic (77) instructs the offense. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson).

MAVERICKS 129, NUGGETS 99

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double and Dallas Mavericks beat short-handed Denver Nuggets in the first of consecutive meetings.

Doncic also had 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness.

All three weren’t on the trip, with the Nuggets set to play in Dallas again Sunday night. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they would be available for the rematch.

Christian Wood had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks.

CELTICS 117, PELICANS 109

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers and Boston Celtics beat New Orleans Pelicans for their ninth straight victory.

Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 points.

Brandon Ingram hit season-high five 3s and scored 25 points for New Orleans, which were playing without star power forward Zion Williamson (bruised right foot) for a third straight game.

WARRIORS 111, KNICKS 101

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, Andrew Wiggins added 20 points with seven rebounds and Golden State Warriors beat New York Knicks.

Klay Thompson had 20 points with four 3-pointers and showed signs of finding his shooting groove. He hit 4 of his first 6 shots with three 3s for 11 early points.

Julius Randle had 20 points and seven rebounds for New York.

CAVALIERS 132, HORNETS 122, 2OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and Cleveland Cavaliers survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat Charlotte Hornets in double overtime and snap a five-game losing streak Friday night.

The Cavs blew a 10-point lead in the final 52 seconds of regulation as the Hornets made four 3-pointers, the last an off-balance jumper from Terry Rozier deep in the corner with 1.1 seconds left to tie it 105-all.

Charlotte, which have dropped 10 of 11, had a chance to win it in the first five-minute session, but Rozier missed a contested jumper just before the horn and the teams went to the second OT tied at 120.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 34 points for Charlotte before fouling out in the second OT.

WIZARDS 107, HEAT 106, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and Washington Wizards beat undermanned Miami Heat in overtime.

Washington outscored Miami 3-2 in overtime. Kyle Kuzma hit one of two free throws with 2:48 to play for the Wizards for the last points of the game. Kuzma had 21 points.

Kyle Lowry had a triple-double for Miami with 24 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, and Max Strus had 22 points.

Miami had just seven healthy players, and were forced to dress Gabe Vincent, who was out with a knee injury, to satisfy the NBA requirement that teams have eight players in uniform. The Heat were missing their top three scorers, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

GRIZZLIES 121, THUNDER 110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis Grizzlies beat Oklahoma City Thunder in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury.

Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. There was no immediate word on the extent of Morant’s injury.

Josh Giddy led Oklahoma City with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his lowest scoring game of the season with 15 points, going 6 of 18 from the field.

PACERS 99, ROCKETS 91

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and Indiana Pacers overcame an early 20-point deficit to beat Houston Rockets.

Myles Turner added 17 points and Jalen Smith had a career-high 18 rebounds as the Pacers won their third straight game on a night where coach Rick Carlisle was ejected before halftime for yelling at the officials.

Eric Gordon had a season-high 24 points for the Rockets.

MAGIC 108, BULLS 107

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs made a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Orlando City Thunder beat Chicago Bulls after blowing a 19-point lead.

DeMar DeRozan missed a heave at the buzzer, giving the Magic their first win in seven road games this season.

Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 21 points and had eight rebounds against his former team. DeRozan scored 41 points for Chicago.