PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Royce O’Neale scored on a tip-in with 0.7 seconds left to complete a triple-double and give the Brooklyn Nets a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 35 points, and O’Neale had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Yuta Watanabe added 20 points off the bench and Ben Simmons scored a season-high 15 points before fouling out with 24 seconds left.

Damian Lillard had 25 points and 11 assists for Portland.

With 3:28 left, the Blazers began intentionally fouling Simmons. The career 59% free-throw shooter went 3 of 4 during the crucial series to preserve a 103-99 lead for Brooklyn.

Durant split a pair of free-throws to make it 106-103. Jusuf Nurkic was fouled by Durant on a layup with 6.5 seconds left and Nurkic converted the 3-point play to tie it at 107.

CLIPPERS 96, PISTONS 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 23 points and Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat Detroit Pistons with Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup for the first time this season.

Paul George and Marcus Morris added 16 points each and Ivica Zubac tied his career high with 18 rebounds.

Leonard finished with six points on 2-of-8 shooting and had five rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes. He had missed 12 straight games since coming off the bench in two of the first three games to begin the season. Leonard had been dealing with stiffness in his right knee, which was surgically repaired in July 2021. He missed all of last season while rehabbing.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points for Detroit.

KINGS 130, SPURS 112

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and eight assists and Sacramento Kings beat San Antonio Spurs for their fifth straight victory.

Sacramento’s last five-game win streak came during the 2020-21 season. The fifth win of that streak also came against the Spurs.

The Kings haven’t had a six-game winning streak since the 2004-05 season. Sacramento has won eight of 10 games after opening 0-4.

Devin Vassell scored 29 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost nine of 10 after starting the season 5-2.