The Ministry of Culture said this year’s activities to observe National Heroes and Heritage Month are expected to be bigger and better than previous years.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne told NBC News the activities are held annually to sensitize Vincentians about their culture and identity.She appealed to members of the public to support this year’s events.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

