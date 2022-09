The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The number of active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to decline, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Covid 19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/COVID-19-UPDATE-617.mp3