The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is still keeping an eye on the local covid-19 situation although cases continue to trend downwards.

So says, Chief Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John while speaking on NBC Radio this morning.

She said there is only one active reported case of covid-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s COVID-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/COVID-19-UPDATE-622.mp3