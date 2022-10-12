Long Covid is “devastating” the lives and livelihoods of tens of millions of people and wreaking havoc on health systems and economies globally.

That is according to head of the World Health Organizations ( WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as he urged countries to launch “immediate” and “sustained” efforts to tackle the “very serious” crisis.

Rawdica Stephens tells us more in today’s Covid-19 Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/COVID-19-UPDATE-630.mp3