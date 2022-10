The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Members of the Board of Directors at the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC Radio, have paid tribute to the late Chairman, Dwight Hillocks, who died on Thursday, October 6th.

The private funeral of Mr. Hillocks is set to take place tomorrow morning.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/DWIGHT-HILLOCKS-TRIBUTE-REPORT.mp3