The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Vincentian Teacher, Poet and Author Zenna Lewis has published her first book titled “Black Girls Soliloquy- an Anthology of Poems by her, for her, about her”.

The book is the first in a three part series to be launched by the author.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

