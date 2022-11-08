The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) is continuing to host programs, geared towards the conservation of the Coastal and Marine Environment.

The Non-Governmental Organization recently wrapped up a year-long program, which was aimed at assisting with the continued development of the nation’s Sea Moss Industry.

Rawdica Stephen has more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/SUSGREN-SEA-MOSS-CONCLUSION-REPORT.mp3