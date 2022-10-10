Plans are being made for the hosting if the queen of calypso competition as part of activities for this country’s 43rd anniversary of independence.

Speaking at the launch of activities for independence President of the Calypsonians Association Earl “Caba” Bennet said the event was traditionally hosted during the carnival season.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CALYPSO-QUEENS-REPORT.mp3