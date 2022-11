The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The vendors occupying the new Uptown and Downtown Markets which officially opened this morning are being encouraged to treat the facilities with care.

The encouragement has come from Warden at the Kingstown Board Clayton Burgin while speaking at the opening ceremony this morning.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

