Contestant number two, Rockel Coombs currently serves as a Constable in the Royal St. Vincent and The Grenadines Police Force and aspires to pursue studies in Psychology.

Ms. Coombs who is sponsored by Intransit Export is guided by the words of Martin Luther King Jr, “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step”.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in todays special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CONTESTANT-NUMBER-2-REPORT-1.mp3