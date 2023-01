The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Diabetes Education still remains a critical area in the fight against the deadly disease, given the high numbers of persons living with the disease.

Nutrition Education Consultant Joyce Burgin says there must be better access to diabetes education especially for people living with diabetes.

Here’s more in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/DIABETES-MANAGEMENT-REPORT.mp3