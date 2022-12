The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The National Nine Morning’s Management Committee has achieved its target with the hosting of the festival this year.

That is according to Chairman of the Committee Orande Bomani Charles during an interview with NBC News this morning.

Mr. Charles it was good to get persons back out to enjoy the festivities.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/NINE-MORNINGS-REVIEW-REPORT.mp3