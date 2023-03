The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The St. John The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Mesopotamia is inviting all men to attend a Special Prayer Breakfast this weekend.

The event will take place this Saturday March 18th at the Parish Hall of the St John’s Roman Catholic Church in Cane End, Mesopotamia.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

