The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Twenty-four year old Tannique Swift is Contestant Number Eight in the Miss SVG Pageant slated for Saturday October 29th.

Miss Swift is sponsored by Massy Stores and lives by the mantra “giving up is never an option”.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CONTESTANT-NUMBER-8-REPORT.mp3