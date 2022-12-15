Cabinet Notes: Negotiations with several unions are continuing to determine how much of a percentage increase is to be paid within the contractual three-year period 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The government paid a five percent increase in 2018 to those entitled, but owes increases to workers in 2019 and 2020.

Since negotiations will not be completed by 2022, the government is prepared to pay—on or before December 31, 2022— a back-pay of one month’s salary and wages to allgovernment employees who are eligible.

The negotiations will continue in the New Year so that a precise amount to be paid to each and every eligible government employee can be determined.

