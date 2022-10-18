Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Nelson Street drive-by shooting under investigation Loop Barbados

Three persons injured

Nelson Street (FILE)

Three individuals were injured in a drive-by shooting in Nelson Street, The City, St Michael, last night.

A driver and pillion rider on a motorcycle fired shots at a group of persons on the block in Nelson Street around 10:40 pm. The pair drove by along Nelson Street toward Fairchild Street and discharged a number of rounds and drove away.

The injured sought medical attention.

Police are appealing to the public for any information which would assist us with this ongoing investigation.

