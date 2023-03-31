The National Emergency Management Organization NEMO has welcomed the launch of the Search and Rescue Medical Unit of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force.

Director Michelle Forbes says NEMO will support the work of the Unit which was launched on Friday at the Bishop’s College Kingstown hard-court.

She said NEMO will donate sixteen live vests and radios to the Search and Rescue Unit

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/MICHELLE-UNIT.mp3

The Unit will have a dedicated cadre of cadets utilizing their paramilitary and specific training to rescue and care for those in need.