The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has issued the all-clear notice for the Cayman Islands, effective 3pm, as Hurricane Ian passes on its way to Cuba.

Hurricane Ian is expected to continue on its northwest path, strengthening into a major hurricane by the time it passes over Cuba on Tuesday morning.

“While weather conditions are expected to gradually improve as Hurricane Ian moves away from the area, the Cayman Islands is expected to continue to face rain, wind, rough seas and heavy swells for the next 24 hours,” according to the NEOC.

Premier G Wayne Panton

Cayman Islands residents are encouraged to continue monitoring official channels for updates and not to take unnecessary risks in the aftermath of the storm.

Premier G Wayne Panton said the Cayman Islands are fortunate to have been spared greater damage and credited the public for all efforts to be prepared ahead of the severe weather and stay safe while the storm passed.

“While we have all been very fortunate to have been spared the worst of a potentially very serious storm, I’m extremely pleased to have seen the efforts made by the Caymanian public to prepare for ‘the worst’, whilst praying for the best. In this situation, this is simply the safest, most strategic thing to do,” said Panton.

“We are aware of the considerable anxiety storms can pose for our people. Although the all clear has now been issued for our islands, we must continue to heed the advisories from HMCI, CINWS and other official sources, to ensure that we keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” he added.

Governor Martyn Roper

Meanwhile, Governor Martyn Roper said Hurricane Ian was a timely test of the Cayman Islands’ readiness and recovery systems.

“We have been given the all-clear from Hurricane Ian. Fortunately, the impact across all three Islands has not been as bad as expected, but it is always right to over-prepare. It has been a great test of our systems,” he said.

“HMS Medway is now in our waters, having arrived here at incredible speed in challenging seas following our call for support. It is reassuring to know how fast the ship can get to us for any future weather events. The ship will be visible off Grand Cayman for the next couple of days. The troops may come ashore later today or tomorrow and assist with relief efforts,” he said.